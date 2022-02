An appeal has been lodged against plans for 20 new homes in Clonmel.

The County Council granted permission to Newpark Properties for the bungalows on the Coleville Road in early January.

However Croan Developments Ltd have taken their concerns in relation to the development to An Bord Pleanala.

They own land adjacent to the Newpark site which has potential for approximately 145 homes – they had asked Tipperary County to consider the master planning for the area.