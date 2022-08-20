Calls for larger Garda presence in Clonmel

More gardaí are needed on the streets of Clonmel.

That’s the message coming from councillors on the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee who say they are not visible to the public anymore.

There were issues with raised around people loitering on the streets of Clonmel, as well as questions around whether or not more Gardaí had been requested for the town.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said there was no district nationwide that has enough members but he would talk to Superintendent Will Leahy about the visibility of gardaí on the streets in the area.

He says things are tight with regards recruits and Garda numbers and they had to make sure the garda resources were in the right places.