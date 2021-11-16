Appeal for Information on Fatal Borrisoleigh Crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal car crash in Borrisoleigh.

A man in his 70s died after the single car collision yesterday evening.

The road has now reopened following a forensic examination overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Main Street, which happened at 4.15pm yesterday evening.

A man in his 70s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have begun an appeal for information about the incident.

They’re appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage.

Thurles Garda Station can be contacted on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.