Gardai in Clonmel are renewing an appeal for information about two vehicles damaged by fire in late June.

On the morning of June 27th, a BMW in the Poulacapple West area of Mullinahone was criminally damaged by fire.

In a separate incident, on June 30th, a Toyota SUV was set on fire outside the owner’s home in Dromard Crescent estate in Clonmel.

Anyone with any information on these incidents or with dash cam footage, is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.