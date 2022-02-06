Appeal against construction of Gaelscoil building in Carrick-on-Suir has been withdrawn

An appeal against the proposed construction of the new Gaelscoil building in Carrick-on-Suir has been withdrawn.

Earlier this month, An Bord Pleanála received an appeal against the building at the former St Joseph’s College site on the Clonmel Road, which was approved by Tipperary County Council.

However, An Bord Pleanála has this week stated that the appeal has been withdrawn.

It’s hoped that construction could begin later this year.

At present the school is a temporary resident at the premises of Carrick United Football Club.