Annual H&MV Engineering cycle taking place this weekend

Tipperary people are being encouraged to get on their bike for a good cause this weekend.

The annual charity cycle organised by H&MV Engineering is this year raising money for North Tipperary Hospice and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The cyclists will leave Moycarkey Borris GAA club in Littleton on Saturday morning and will take in “The Slievenamon Loop”, a 360 degree cycle around the famous peak.

Joan McKeown from H&MV says that the chosen charities have a special significance.

“We would have chosen the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind because we had a close association because one of our employees had a son with impaired vision and there was a link there.

“And then we chose a local charity in the North Tipperary hospice because all of us at one point in our lives will have a friend, family member or colleague who will be in need of assistance and the hospice provide unbelievable care locally.”

Joan says the day is always very enjoyable for those taking part.

“There’s two routes, we have a lovely 50km route, it’s different to the one we’ve done on previous years.

But the 100km route, it was always very popular and it’s the same route.

They’re two great routes for cyclists, very challenging but very enjoyable.

That’s why we chose that route, the Slievenamon route, it’s very, very popular.”