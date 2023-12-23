Annual GOAL Mile set to take place across Tipperary this Christmas Day

The annual Christmas Day GOAL Mile will take place at a number of locations in the Premier County this year.

They are among 150 planned across the country with 25,000 people expected to take part in the fundraiser which has raised over €8.5 million in 41 years.

The first of the Tipperary runs is at the TUS Sports Hub in Clonmel at 10.30 on Christmas morning.

There are 11 o’clock starts from the Castle Park in Carrick on Suir and at the Moyglass Sports and Leisure Centre.

Then at midday the runners will set off from the Town Hall in Fethard.

====

Castle Park, Castle St, Carrick-On-Suir, Christmas Day, 11am

Fethard Town Hall, Main St, Fethard, Christmas Day, 12pm

Moyglass Sports and Leisure Centre, Knockanglass, Fethard, Christmas Day, 11am

TUS Sports Hub, Clonmel Christmas Day, 10:30am