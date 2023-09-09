Annual Clonmel Remembrance Walk to take place on Sunday 10 September

The annual Clonmel Remembrance Walk takes place tomorrow.

It marks World Suicide Prevention Day with this year’s theme Creating Hope Through Action.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan will celebrate a Remembrance Mass at 12.30 in St Peter & Paul’s Church on Gladstone Street.

Community Activist Thomas Ryan says the Remembrance Walk will start at 4pm.

“Taking place from the Gashouse Bridge to Mulcahy Park and back along and stopping at the Tree of Hope which is planted on the Blueway for the remembrance of the names, along with music, some reflections, a bit of poetry and the laying of the wreath as well.”