Tipperary TD calling for greater support for dog rescue groups

Deputy Michael Lowry says dog shelters in every county in Ireland are bursting at the seams with dogs that have been surrendered, abandoned or rescued all too often having suffered horrific neglect or cruelty.

Shelters report having to house multiple dogs in overcrowded kennels as they struggle to provide a space for the rising number dogs that are coming into their care.

The Thurles TD says they are forced to appeal endlessly for financial support from the public in order to keep these dogs sheltered and fed.

“They’re forced to appeal endlessly for financial support from the public in order to keep these dogs sheltered and fed. Very high veterinary bills are a huge problem and can account for the greatest outlay of funds by a dog rescue.

“These dog rescues are run on a day-to-day basis by animal loving volunteers. They simple cannot handle the financial weight of the growing demand on their services.”

Michael Lowry says the increased cost of living is adding to the number of dogs being surrendered to animal sanctuaries.

“The work of the rescues is overwhelming and unending. The reality is that it will continue to go from bad to worse unless they receive greater financial support and proper recognition for the work they do. It is crucial that we sustain the rescue groups who care for the sad, the broken, the defeated, the hungry and the ill and confused dogs who flood through their gates every week.”