Tipp dog owners urged to keep their pets under control

Gardaí in Tipperary are reminding dog owners of their responsibilities following an incident in the county.

On May 22nd last, a woman was bitten by a dog whilst out walking in Nenagh.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary is urging the dog owners of Tipperary to be cautious whilst out and about with their pets and be aware of where they are at all times.

“Unfortunately a woman in Nenagh was out walking when she was bitten by a dog so again it is something that is exceptionally serious for anybody.

“For dog owners we would appeal to them to make sure that their dog is properly chipped but also that they have proper control of the dog and that they know where their dog is and if they are out walking that they are properly on a leash and to be considerate of everyone.

“At times dog owners might take the chance to leave their dog off the leash for five or ten minutes just to let them have a run, there is never a problem until there is one.”