Tipp dog owners reminded of responsibilities

Tipperary Gardaí are reminding dog owners that anyone who owns a restricted breed should follow the relevant legislation.

Sgt Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda Station says that dog owners can become complacent and not believe that their dog is capable of hurting anyone.

She says many dog owners may not be aware that they own a restricted breed and advises owners to find out.

List of restricted dogs:

American Pitbull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, English Bulldog, German Shepard (also known as an Alsatian), Japanese Akita, Japanese Tosa, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Sgt Kelly outlines the key regulations that must be adhered to by restricted dog breed owners.

“If you’re out and about with your dog in the public area, that restricted breed must be muzzled, they must be on a strong lead-no more than two metres-the idea of that is that you have the dog in your control at a close distance. They must be properly controlled by a person no younger than 16 years of age, so you wouldn’t have your children walking your restricted breed. They must have a collar bearing the name, address, and phone number of the owner, and, of course, all dogs must be chipped and licensed.”