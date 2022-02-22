Thurles Councillors highlight neglect of horses in the area

Thurles Municipal District will write to the Department of Agriculture and Bórd na Mona in a bid to tackle horse neglect and death.

Councillor Seán Ryan says that a two way approach is needed to address this, as more and more horses are being found dead.

He was supported by councillors Séamus Hanafin and Jim Ryan who agreed that microchipping horses needs stricter enforcement.

Councillor Seán Ryan told Tipp FM that something needs to be done.

“One of the things that’s been very heart-breaking at the moment is to see the photographs and the footage and videos on social media of the amount of dead horses, particularly around some of the boglands.

“What I called for, was first of all the council would contact the Department of Agriculture who are the statutory body who are in charge here and get them to focus on the area where this is happening, get them to send out dedicated officers and check that these horses are microchipped and if they’re not, confiscate them off them.

“Make sure that this carry on stops once and for all.”