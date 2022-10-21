Templemore dog owner convicted in relation to sheep kill

A Templemore man has been ordered to pay compensation to a local farmer or face a prison sentence.

Four sheep were killed in an attack on April 5th, 2020 while four others that were injured subsequently had to be destroyed.

The dog which carried out the attack was shot at the scene on the Roscrea Road in Templemore.

The owner of the dog – Patrick Donoghue of 3, Rosemount, Templemore – appeared before Thurles District Court this week.

On hearing evidence from the farmer Judge Joanne Carroll convicted Patrick Donoghue for an offence under Section 9 of the Control of Dogs Act 1986 as his dog was worrying livestock and attacking sheep.

She ordered him to pay €650 in compensation within six months or face a two month prison sentence.