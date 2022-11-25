Plight of Tipp animal rescue groups highlighted in the Dáil

The Dáil has been told that grants being given to animal welfare groups in Tipperary are simply not adequate.

Deputy Martin Browne raised the plight of the likes of Mullinahone based PAWS who have had to make the decision not to take in any new dogs as they are struggling to cope with what they have.

He highlighted the fact that the grant from the Department of Agriculture last year was €48,500 towards PAWS costs – however they have already paid €147,000 in vet bills this year with another bill for €45,000 still outstanding.

Martin Browne said the grants need to be increased substantially as animal rescues across the country are operating on a shoestring.

“You can see where the small €48,500 grant is swallowed even before they get it. It goes into their bank account and is gone within the hour. So if like last year the Animal Welfare Grant remains unchanged it will go into their account and straight out like I said and they’re still in debt. That is the extent of what the money will do for them.

“They appreciate the grants but it’s just not adequate nor is it reflective on the extend of the work they do nor the cost of doing it.”

Minister Josepha Madigan replied on behalf of the Agriculture Minister.

“Animal welfare is increasingly important to people in Ireland and it is a priority for the Department of Agriculture. And we are ever more aware of the interrelationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing.

“So Minister McConalogue intends to deliver on the Programme for Government commitment to further increase the funding allocated via the grants programme in 2022 and further details of these awards will be announced next month.”