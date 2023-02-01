Oireachtas Committee to discuss dangerous dogs

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill will chair a meeting of the Joint Committee on Agriculture this evening to discuss the dangers posed to children and livestock by dangerous dogs.

Recent incidents involving attacks by dangerous dog breeds, including the terrible attack which left a young boy in Co Wexford with life-changing injuries, are a matter of considerable public concern according to the Cathaoirleach of the Committee.

The Thurles TD says there is similar concern in rural Ireland at the number of dog attacks on sheep, including several shocking recent incidents in Co Tipperary, which are having a traumatic effect on farming families and leaving sheep killed and maimed.

This examination of both issues is part of the Committee’s continued focus on animal welfare.

This evenings meeting gets underway at 5.30 and will be split into two sessions to hear from canine behaviour expert Nanci Creedon followed by officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Rural and Community Development.