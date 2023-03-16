Man charged with Clonmel animal welfare offences

A man has been charged with a number of Animal Welfare offences following a raid in Clonmel last year.

On the 7th of December 2022 Gardaí in Clonmel conducted a joint-agency search operation with personnel from Revenue Customs Service, the ISPCA and the Irish Defence Forces during which they seized suspected drugs and three caravans and rescued fifteen dogs and three horses.

Following further investigation a man was arrested and charged with 9 offences contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

These include failure to protect animal welfare and animal cruelty.

He has been released on bail to attend a sitting of Clonmel District Court at a later date.