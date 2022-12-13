Local farmer counting the cost of horrific sheep attack

50 lambs were killed by dogs last weekend on the farm near Moneygall on the Tipp – Offaly border.

Two dogs were spotted at the scene of the attack on Saturday morning.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier John Healy says he never wants to see what he witnessed again.

“There were dead lambs everywhere. There was 120 lambs in the field and there’s 50 of them dead.

“The dogs killed for sport – there was none of them eaten or tore asunder. They were just caught by the throat and killed.

“There was eleven lambs corralled into a corner and obviously one dog held them in the corner while the other one killed because they were in a pile in the corner all caught by the throat and killed.”

John says the remaining sheep are traumatised after the attack while insurance won’t cover his losses.

“I could easily say ten grand plus because they tell me that the remainder of the sheep that’s left won’t thrive. They’re down beside the house – they’re fretting.

“I don’t think anyone has had a massacre like this – of this scale. This all has to come out of my pocket.”