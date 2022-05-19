ISPCA secure prosecution against Tipperary woman for neglecting dogs

A Tipperary woman has been disqualified from owning, keeping or breeding any dog for 10 years.

Michelle Connolly from Killard, Puckaun pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act at a recent sitting of Nenagh District Court.

The case related to a visit to the property by ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspector Emma Carroll in February 2019 following a complaint.

Speaking to Tipp FM today Emma said she found three dogs being kept in horrific conditions.

“They were in an extremely small cage – open to the elements. Two were Maltese and the other a Poodle.

“One had really red raw skin – all were extremely underweight. Their hair was matted, there was discharge from their eyes and one dog had a tail that had no hair on it – it actually resembled that of a little piglet. Overall they were in very poor condition.”

Judge Elizabeth McGrath ordered forfeiture of the dogs to the ISPCA and said she would accept an offer of €5,000 in compensation in lieu of awarding costs against Ms Connolly.

Emma Carroll says the number of animal cruelty cases remains a major issue.

“Unfortunately it is becoming a lot more frequent but I have to say that without the help of the public reporting incidents of suspected animal welfare, neglect or cruelty these animals wouldn’t be in a position where they are rescued from the horrendous situations we find them in.”

The three dogs – Milly, Dolce and Adam – are now in the process of being rehomed.