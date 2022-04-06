ISPCA and Dogs Trust to address Oireachtas Committee

The issue of dog breeding and microchipping will be discussed by the Joint Committee on Agriculture this evening.

The meeting – which will be chaired by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill – will be split between two sessions.

Representatives from Dogs Trust Ireland and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will attend.

The meeting follows on from discussions last week with representatives of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and the Veterinary Council of Ireland on the implementation of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Deputy Cahill says they now welcome the opportunity to hear the views of Dogs Trust and the ISPCA on canine welfare, artificial insemination, canine fertility clinics, ear cropping and microchipping.