Hannigan calls for increased licence fees for some dog breeds

There should be higher licence fees for certain dog breeds according to a Tipperary councillor.

In recent months the number of attacks carried out by dogs has caused local representatives to seek action and possible legislative change to address this growing issue.

In particular Independent Joe Hannigan says that while any dog is capable of partaking in sheep kills, worrying or attacks on people, he feels there are some breeds that are more dangerous and warrant specific requirements.

In addition to higher licence fees for the restricted breeds, he also wants to see checks on the conditions these dogs are kept in.

“Certain dogs would have a higher license fee than other dogs, say for instance your poodle in your house would have a licence for 20 quid which is the current rate and maybe a dog such as your Alsatian or your Doberman may need a licence for 100 quid. To coincide with those licenses also those people that have those dogs would need to demonstrate that they have the facilities capable of caring for those dogs. If you have a restricted breed those dogs have to be cared for in accordance with the breed that they are, the breed may take more care than a poodle let’s just say.”

He says that there is a need for a public awareness campaign, and for a presentation to local representative on the rules and responsibilities around dog ownership.

Cllr. Hannigan told Tipp FM that as well as bringing in increased licence fees for owners of certain dogs, there needs to be legislative change by government.

“And where you have your sheep kills in Moneygall and Lorrha it highlights the need for us as public representatives to be more aware and more educated on what the challenges are and how can we put forward proposal to get changes made that will make sure that these things are not reoccurring. We looked for the Environment Section to attend the next meeting and we will certainly question them along those lines and the legislation needs to be brought in it needs to be a national legislation and sure we might even bring forward a proposal for changes to that legislation.”