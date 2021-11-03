Gardaí investigate North Tipp sheep kill

Gardaí are reminding dog owners to know their pet’s whereabouts at all times after a major sheep kill in north Tipperary.

15 animals were killed by loose dogs on land at Islandwood, Cloughjordan some time between last Thursday the 28th and Saturday the 30th of October.

Sergeant-in-Charge at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O’Carroll, outlined some of the details of the investigation on Tipp Today earlier.

“The injured party contacted Gardaí that she had checked her farmland and livestock and she discovered that 15 sheep had been killed by what is believed to be loose dogs.

“Investigations in relation to this incident are continuing and we’re seeking the publics help in the matter. But I would remind all dog owners that they’re responsible for their dogs at all times and to know where they are.”