Another Tipperary farmer is counting the cost of a horrific attack by dogs on their sheep flock.

Donal O’Donoghue from Lorrha got a phone call last week informing him of the incident on land he was renting about six miles from his home.

There were 133 sheep in the flock – it’s thought the death toll could reach over 80.

Nenagh Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Early last month 50 sheep were killed in an attack by at least two dogs near Moneygall on the Tipp – Offaly border.