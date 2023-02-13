Dogs drowned during South Tipp burglary

A Garda investigation is underway into a horrific incident in a Tipperary village over the weekend.

A house in Ardfinnan was broken into on Saturday last while the owners were out.

It’s understood that during the burglary two dogs were drowned in a barrel of water in the back garden.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for any witnesses or information in relation to the incident at the Castleview estate – they can be contacted on 052 7445630.

Cllr.Mairín McGrath has described what happened as ‘barbaric’ and appealed for witnesses:

“I was disgusted and so horrified… not only is it a huge invasion of privacy to have your own house broken into and ransacked but also a brutal and savage crime to have your family pets, your two dogs drowned in such a barbaric fashion. I would appeal to anyone who might have seen anything unusual in that part of Ardfinnan on Saturday to contact Cahir Gardaí.”