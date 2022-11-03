Council not ruling out reopening South Tipp dog pound

Tipperary County Council has said it would welcome new providers to re-open the dog pound in South Tipp.

The service is currently operating for the whole county from North Tipperary after the previous providers pulled out.

Following a question from Mayor of Clonmel Pat English about seeing the pound re-established locally, the council said that anyone was welcome to put forward suggestions as to who would be willing to take over the operation.

Interested parties can contact the environment section of Tipperary County Council.