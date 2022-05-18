Call for action against dogs in Thurles estates

Residents of two housing estates in mid-Tipp are being terrorised by dogs according to a local councillor.

Jim Ryan raised the issue at this weeks meeting of the Thurles Municipal District where he claimed both adults and children have been bitten in some instances.

He says there have been a number of incidents with dogs in both Gortataggart and College Green.

“Unfortunately on a daily basis they are terrorising residents. Residents, including children, have been attacked and bitten by these dogs.

“Despite numerous complaints going in to the Council and to the Gardaí unfortunately nothing seems to be changing or happening in relation to stopping this going forward.

“So I raised it at our District Council meeting this week and I asked the Council to take action in relation to it because we just cannot have dogs roaming our housing estates in Thurles that are continuously attacking people.”

Councillor Ryan says the dog owners appear to be ignoring calls to keep their pets under control.

“The Dog Warden has approached the owners to tell them to keep the dogs in and keep them under control. The complaints I’m getting from residents is these dogs are continually being let loose.”