Appeal for information following rescue of three dogs in Clogheen area

Three dogs have been rescued from what are described as deplorable conditions in South Tipperary.

A search was carried out under warrant by Gardaí from Cahir and the ISPCA in the Clogheen area.

Two of the dogs were discovered inside the property where the windows were barricaded with wooden pallets, keeping the dogs in complete darkness.

An investigation is ongoing in an effort to secure a prosecution.

Superintendent Eddie Golden from Cahir Garda station says the conditions the dogs were being kept in simply weren’t suitable.

“This type of behaviour is still taking place – this cruelty to who is supposedly man’s best friend. But whoever was in charge of these dogs was definitely no friend of these animals.

“There didn’t appear to be any water source. The building itself wasn’t suitable to hold dogs in the first place.

“Information came in to the ISPCA and we obviously acted on that as well. As soon as I got the information I put an operation in place to secure the dogs and that was our main concern yesterday – for the welfare of the animals.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.