Algal Bloom spotted on Lough Derg in recent days

The Blue green algae bloom can produce harmful toxins and is most easily recognised when it forms a bright pea-green paint like scum on or close to the shoreline.

Tipperary County Council are advising the public to exercise caution as contact with this bloom should be avoided as it may cause skin irritation.

All animals – especially dogs – should be kept away from the affected area.

Farmers are being urged to ensure their animals have an alternative source of drinking water.

Contact Environment & Climate Action Section, Tipperary County Council at 0818 06 5000, if you have any concerns.