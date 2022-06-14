The Ambassador of the State of Palestine arrived in Tipperary today

Ambassador of the State of Palestine has arrived in Tipperary today.

Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid met with Cllr. Marie Murphy and elected members at the Civic Offices in Tipperary Town.

The ambassador was extended a warm welcome as well as being presented with a scroll, Tipperary mementos and flowers.

Local councillor and peace advocate Martin Quinn arranged the visit to strengthen international links and show Tipperary’s support and recognition of the war-torn country.

Later today, Quinn has scheduled a visit to his hometown of Bansha where the ambassador will be invited to plant a tree on the village green.

Speaking of the border legilisation passed yesterday, Cllr. Joe MacGrath said that “borders can create division” and that Dr. Abdalmajid’s presence “bridges a gap.”

The ambassador thanked the Cathaoirleach, saying that she hopes to be inspired by the history of Tipperary and that this trip strengthens ties.