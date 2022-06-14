Ambassador of Palestine is visiting Tipperary today

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine is visiting Tipperary today.

Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid will begin her visit at 12 noon at the Civic Offices in Tipperary Town.

She will receive a welcome from the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Marie Murphy, and elected members, as well as being presented with gifts.

The Bansha Tidy Towns committee has invited the ambassador to plant a tree on the village green, and she will spend some time with the community there.

After that, she will move on to the Knockanrawley Resource Centre, visit the Circle of Friends group, and conclude the visit at the Glen of Aherlow.