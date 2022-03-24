Almost all elective activity at UHL deferred

Almost all elective activity at University Hospital Limerick,including outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations are deferred until further notice.

This is due a sustained surge in emergency presentations and an increase in Covid-19.

UHL has this Wednesday moved to its highest level of escalation, meaning emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritized.

Services at the other hospitals within the UHL group including Nenagh Hospital, are largely unaffected.

Affected patients will be contacted as soon as possible to reschedule their appointments and procedures.

There are a limited number of exceptions to the cancellations;

Appointments which are going ahead at this time include: