Almost €600k in funding for Tipperary Co-Op for Brexit-related investment

Tipperary Co-Op has received almost €600,000 in State funding to allow it to diversify after Brexit.

The milk processor is among 22 projects in the meat and dairy sectors to receive support under the €70m Capital Investment Scheme, to be handed out by Enterprise Ireland.

The funding aims to help food producers diversify their products, attract new markets and customers, and ensure their sustainability in the long-term.

Just over €596,000 will go to Tipperary Co-Op in Tipp Town to invest in an Ingredients Processing System.