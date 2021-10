There are up to 260 haunted sites in Tipperary, according to analysis produced by supermarket giant Aldi ahead of Halloween.

They produced the findings by looking at the number of abandoned buildings and ruins in the county, graveyards and other haunted sites in the county.

There are 222 graveyards in Tipperary alone.

The analysis concluded that Dublin is the spookiest county in Ireland, with Longford at the bottom.