Twomileborris farm among Grow with Aldi award winners

A Tipperary food producer has been named as one of the six winners of this year’s Grow with Aldi programme.

The Piedmontese Gourmet Sausage from Blackcastle Farm in Twomileborris are among the winners who will have their products among Aldi’s core range.

John Commins is the fourth generation to be farming on Blackcastle Farm, where they have been breeding herds of Piedmontese cattle, imported from Italy, since 2005.

A very close-knit family business, John Commins and the Blackcastle Farm team are thrilled to have been announced as one of the six winners of this year’s Grow with Aldi programme.

Speaking about the announcement, Commins said;

“Being the fourth generation farming here at Blackcastle Farm, I’m overjoyed that our quality meat products have been recognised by an international retailer like Aldi.

“We are a family run farm and so this announcement means so much to everyone who gives it their all, 365 days a year. There are no days off in farming, but announcements like these make it all worth it. We can’t wait to bring the whole family down to our local Aldi store to see our product on shelves on September 23rd.”

Now in its fourth year, the Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme which launched in 2018, was created in partnership with Bord Bia to help the very best Irish suppliers develop their brand with the chance to become a core range listing in Aldi stores nationwide.

To date, almost 800 producers and suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme, with €3 million invested by Aldi in a bid to find the very best Irish suppliers.

Having created a space for the most ambitious, innovative, creative, and trendsetting businesses, brands and entrepreneurs, this year’s programme saw the highest number of entrants to the programme so far with a 30% increase on 2020, seeing 120 Irish producers across the country stepping out of their comfort zone to embark on a new and exciting Grow with Aldi journey.

Speaking about the launch of the winning products, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said;

“It has been incredible to see the strength and resilience of Irish suppliers, despite a difficult few years. Here at Aldi, we want to reassert Ireland as a hotspot for innovative grassroots suppliers, championing these producers that create top-notch Irish products, and make them accessible for all.

“We’re incredibly proud of the Grow with Aldi programme to date and hope that even more Irish suppliers and businesses will be inspired by our 2021 winners to take a leap of faith and consider entering the 2022 programme next year.”