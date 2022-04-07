Tipp student honoured in national Irish Angus competition

A local student has received an ‘Outstanding Individual Achievement’ award in the Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition.

Conor Farrell from The Abbey School in Tipperary Town received the award for reaching the finals of the competition which challenges students to rear five Angus calves for 18 months as part of their Leaving Certificate Ag Science project.

Conor’s group examined how to farm sustainably and manage grasslands in a way that ensures the best quality standards from farm to fork.

They also published an information booklet for farmers which they distributed through their local marts, and co-ops, to show the Angus bulls.

There was more Tipp representation at the event in Croke Park as Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey Rachael Blackmore the virtual special guest on the day.