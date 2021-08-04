Tipp project included in Creative Climate Action fund

A Tipperary project is among 14 successful recipients of the €2 million Creative Climate Action fund.

‘Field Exchange’, based out of Brookfield Farm in Coolbawn, will see two significant art works installed which address the impact of climate change.

The project also includes a series of creative events exploring regenerative agriculture practices, led by the National Organic Training Skillnet.

These events aim to support farmers in implementing agricultural practices that combat climate change both in the soil and above it.