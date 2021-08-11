Tipp producers part of latest Aldi advertising campaign

Two well-known Tipperary producers will hit television screens across the country this week after being chosen to star in Aldi’s new multi-platform advertising campaign.

Beef producer Jim O’Dwyer from Railstown, Cashel and Sarah Furno of Cashel Farmhouse Blue Cheese are two of four Irish producers selected as the faces of Aldi’s new “Everyday Irish, Everyday Amazing” nationwide campaign.

Cashel Farmhouse Blue Cheese is a long-term partner of Aldi since 2009 as is Jim O’Dwyer who is one of several Tipperary beef farmers that supplies Aldi’s multi award winning Specially Selected Irish Angus Beef range though ABP Cahir.

Aldi employs over 4,500 people in Ireland and operates a network of 147 stores across the country.