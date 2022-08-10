Tipp farmers struggling to survive

A 15 percent increase in beef prices will be needed for some farmers just to stand still is the main message coming from yesterday’s farm walk in County Tipperary.

The Irish Farmers Journal held the walk and information day in Cashel to look at the benefits of dairy/beef farming as most farmers are trying to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Demand for beef remains strong despite high inflation for consumers with almost 1 million cattle being processed in Ireland so far this year, an increase on 10 percent on the same period in 2021.

Editor of the Farmers Journal Justin McCarthy says many farmers at the event expressed concern that they are not getting the benefit from this high demand.

“We sometimes look at farmers and talk about the cost of food. But farmers are consumers themselves so they’re obviously very exposed to the cost of living crisis.

“A beef price increase of about 15% will be needed on this farm just for it to stand still in relation to offsetting the higher cost of energy and fertiliser which this farm uses.”