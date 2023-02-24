Tipp farmers reminded of need to cut roadside hedges

Now is the time for Tipp farmers and landowners to cut back roadside hedges, according to a local councillor.

Councillor Phyll Bugler brought this up at the most recent meeting of the Tipperary County Council, stating that people need to be made aware to avoid traffic hazards.

She says if roadside hedges aren’t cut back, area engineers will find out who they belong to.

The Fine Gael councillor told Tipp FM that this needs to be done before bird nesting season begins.

She says there is a risk they can cause traffic hazards and accidents, especially as more people start walking and cycling as spring approaches.

Cllr Bugler says if an accident were to occur due to uncut roadside hedges, it would be the sole responsibility of the landowner.