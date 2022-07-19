Tipp farmer says agri-sector is tackling climate change

Young farmers in Tipperary say they have been doing their bit to tackle climate change.

However Sean Kelly from the Nenagh Macra branch says they’re probably not getting enough credit for it.

He was among the many guests on Tipp Today earlier which broadcast live from the Energy and Farm Business Show in Gurteen College.

“At times it feels like the more you do the further the goal posts go away from you.

“We probably don’t get the recognition we do deserve for all the work we are doing. There are a lot of negative connotations around dairy farming.

“Look, there’s a lot done – there’s a lot more to do – but I don’t think we are getting the recognition we deserve.”