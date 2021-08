A Tipperary family farm is among 12 nominated for what’s dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Dairy World’.

The 2021 National Dairy Council & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards includes one nomination each from Ireland’s 12 dairy co-ops.

Centenary Thurles has nominated Tommy Ormond’s Family Farm in Templemore for top honours.

The awards celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming, and the overall winner will be announced on Wednesday September 15th.