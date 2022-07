Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a theft that occurred over the weekend.

Diesel and tools were taken from a combine harvester in the Rathduff area of Clonmel.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from members of the public in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.