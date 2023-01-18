Teagasc to hold event for local farmers

An event for Tipperary farmers who want to produce profitable dairy calves will take place this week.

The DairyBeef 500 conference, organised by Teagasc, will help farmers to ensure calves are saleable and make the best possible prices.

Demonstrations on how farmers navigated high input prices last year will also be given, as well as tips on how to protect farms from future price increases.

The event will take place in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel on Thursday at 7pm and those interested in attending can register on the Teagasc website.