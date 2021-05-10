An Taisce under fire for appealing Glanbia decision

A Tipperary TD is calling the actions of An Taisce ‘outrageous’.

Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath’s comments come as the environmental NGO is appealing the decision of the high court regarding Glanbia’s cheese factory in Kilkenny, in which many Tipperary farmers would supply milk too.

An Bord Pleanala’s decision to grant planning permission for the factory in Belview was upheld in the high court after An Taisce had challenged it on grounds of environmental impact, however they are now appealing that decision.

Deputy McGrath says An Taisce must be “reigned in” by the Government.

“I want them to back off – get lost. Put their energies into where they should be – where there are rogue developments or bad practices.”

“Using tax payers money to destroy jobs for the same tax payers and livelihoods – it’s outrageous and government must reign in this body or else have it stood down completely.”