An Taisce accused of overstepping the mark in opposition to Glanbia cheese plant

An Taisce is under fire from a number of Tipperary TDs for their decision to continue their opposition to a multi-million Euro cheese plant in the south-east.

Glanbia and Royal A-ware are the companies behind the development at Belview on the Waterford – Kilkenny border.

Having failed in previous efforts to halt the €140 million venture An Taisce now plan on taking their case to the Supreme Court.

Independent TD Michael Lowry and Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne are among those to condemn the move.

Deputy Lowry describes it as an abuse of power and says their opposition doesn’t stand up.

“The milk is already in the system – the existing Glanbia plants do not have the production capacity so the surplus milk is being hauled around on a daily basis to be processed in several plants around the country. That haulage alone has a detrimental impact on the environment.”

“I believe that the proposal to provide the cheese manufacturing facility is a progressive one, its sustainable and it should be allowed to go ahead without further delay.”