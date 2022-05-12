Progress on pig farmers fight for better prices

The IFA say they have received commitments from a number of major secondary processors to pass back price increases coming from primary processors.

Earlier this week farmers protested outside Oakpark Foods in Cahir and three other processors around the country in a bid to secure better prices.

IFA Pig Committee chair Roy Gallie says major secondary processors have now committed to supporting pig farmers and understand the very serious situation that farmers are in and recognise the losses on farms and the urgent need for a price increase.

Farmers says they are losing €55 per pig sold

The IFA Pigs Committee expects all secondary processors to honour this commitment. If not they say pig farmers are prepared to take further action if and when required.