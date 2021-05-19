Production set to increase at the plastics recycling plant in Littleton

The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee heard from the General Manager of the Irish Farm Film Producers Group this week.

Cashel TD Martin Browne raised the issue of the recycling plant at the former Bord na Mona site in Littleton

Liam Moloney told the committee – which is chaired by Deputy Jackie Cahill – that significant improvements have been made in Littleton.

“I was down there just a couple of weeks ago and they have dramatically improvised and improved their plant and they hope to start operating commercially in the next couple of weeks.”

“They are very hopeful that the plant will deliver – we’re obviously hopeful as well.”

“We will give them whatever volume of material that they require. It makes good sense for us to supply to a recycling facility – especially in that central location.”

The plastic recycling plant in Littleton is now capable of dealing properly with farm plastics.

Liam Moloney told the gathering that the machinery at the former Bord na Mona site was now of the required standard.

“Originally I think the machinery was unsuited to dealing with what it was supposed to do but they have made a lot of improvements in the last number of months. They are quite confident now that the plant will operate successfully and certainly we are committed to supplying to them if the plant should deliver.”