North Tipp farmer to host organic farming event

IFA is holding an organic farming event in Tipperary next month.

It coincides with of the re-opening of the Organic Farm Scheme in October.

The aim is to provide information to farmers on options available in organic farming.

The farm of Sean O’Farrell in Cloncannon in North Tipp is the location for the local event on October 12th.

IFA Organic Project Team Chairman John Curran says these events will be an excellent opportunity for anyone who is considering entering organic production with all events being held from 3pm-6pm.