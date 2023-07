The Ossory Agricultural Show which fell foul of the weather last Sunday has been rescheduled.

It will be held this weekend at the Ossory Showgrounds in Coolfin, Rathdowney just over the border from Tipp

Gates open at 11am on Sunday with an extensive variety of classes, including Cattle, Sheep, Horses, Poultry, Dogs, Flowers, Vegetables, Baking and Crafts.

Additionally, the Hunt Chase, Charm & Style Competitions, Vintage Car & Tractor Show and Tug of War Competition.