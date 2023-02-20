Nenagh Councillors call for stricter control of dogs

The consequences – both financially and emotionally – of recent sheep kills in the Premier County are still being felt.

A number of dog attacks have taken place in recent months including in the Lorrha and Moneygall areas. These two alone resulted in the deaths of around 150 sheep.

The issue was highlighted once again at this month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District with Councillors asking what further action could be taken.

Independent Michael O’Meara told Tipp FM that the attacks were horrific.

“Absolutely and the families involved in both Moneygall and Lorrha are still reeling from it. It has a huge psychological toll on the family as well as a financial one.

“It’s a really desperate situation – someone described it like a horror film down in Lorrha.”

Councillor O’Meara says as well as looking at legislation with regard to dogs there may be other ways to tackle the problem.

“An angle that I would like to see – and we’ve it before in relation to neutering both dogs and feral cats. We had a very good policy on that in conjunction with the veterinary surgeons in the area.

“The country is literally puking with dogs at the moment so it’s a huge problem and I would like to see that brought in again in relation to the neutering of pets.”