Mid-Tipp farm meeting to discuss impact of livestock on climate

A farming meeting in Borrisoleigh next week will discuss the impact of cattle on the climate.

New Futures Farming Group is hosting the talk and John Hourigan from the Carbon Removals Action Group Ireland is the speaker at the event titled ‘the effect of livestock on global warming is inconsequential’.

It takes place on Tuesday evening.

John says that because methane from cows behaves differently from methane that comes from mining and fracking, it needs to be treated differently.

He added that the idea behind the meeting is to encourage local farmers to get to know the issue and learn how to debate it.